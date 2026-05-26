Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 26
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .294 OBP and .403 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Sandy Alcantara (3-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.