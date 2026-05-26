Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 26

Okamoto is hitting for a .215 BA, .294 OBP and .403 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (3-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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