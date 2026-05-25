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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 25

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .214 BA, .295 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

Janson Junk (2-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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