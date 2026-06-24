FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Astros On June 24

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .464 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 40 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two walks) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News