Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Astros On June 24

Okamoto is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .464 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 40 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two walks) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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