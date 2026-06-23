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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Astros On June 23

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .460 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 39 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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