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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Astros On June 22

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .310 OBP and .443 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 38 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cubs.

Hunter Brown (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.10 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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