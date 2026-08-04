Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 4

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .306 OBP and .448 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 58 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

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