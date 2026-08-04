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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 4

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .231 BA, .306 OBP and .448 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 58 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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