FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng

Houston Astros • #17 RP

Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Play Tigers On June 27

Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Teng has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Teng is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kai-Wei Teng

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News