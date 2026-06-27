Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Play Tigers On June 27

Teng is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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