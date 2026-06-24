Kahlil Watson And Guardians Face White Sox On June 24
Kahlil Watson and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Watson has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Watson is hitting for a .176 BA, .176 OBP and .353 SLG with a 52.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored one run. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.
Chris Murphy will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.