FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kahlil Watson
Cleveland Guardians

Kahlil Watson

Cleveland Guardians • #31 LF

Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 28

Kahlil Watson and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Watson has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Watson is hitting for a .250 BA, .276 OBP and .429 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kahlil Watson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News