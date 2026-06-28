Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 28

Watson is hitting for a .250 BA, .276 OBP and .429 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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