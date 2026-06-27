Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Watson is hitting for a .240 BA, .269 OBP and .400 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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