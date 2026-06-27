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Kahlil Watson
Cleveland Guardians

Kahlil Watson

Cleveland Guardians • #31 LF

Kahlil Watson And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On June 27

Kahlil Watson and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Watson has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Watson is hitting for a .240 BA, .269 OBP and .400 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kahlil Watson

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