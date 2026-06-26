Kahlil Watson And Guardians Play Mariners On June 26

Watson is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .381 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored one run. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Watson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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