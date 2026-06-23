Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Take On Twins On June 23

Wrobleski is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.