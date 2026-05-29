Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 29

Wrobleski is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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