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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On May 29

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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