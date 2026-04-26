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Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Wrobleski

Los Angeles Dodgers • #70 RP

Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Cubs On April 26

Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wrobleski has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wrobleski is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA and nine strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Wrobleski

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