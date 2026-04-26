Justin Wrobleski And Dodgers Play Cubs On April 26

Wrobleski is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA and nine strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.