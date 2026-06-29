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Justin Foscue
Texas Rangers

Justin Foscue

Texas Rangers • #14 2B

Justin Foscue And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 29

Justin Foscue and the Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Foscue has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Foscue is hitting for a .268 BA, .337 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Foscue

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