Justin Foscue And Rangers Take On Guardians On June 29

Foscue is hitting for a .268 BA, .337 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

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