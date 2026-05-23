Junior Caminero And Rays Face Yankees On May 23

Caminero is hitting for a .267 BA, .358 OBP and .503 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 32 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.