Junior Caminero And Rays Play Twins On April 26

Caminero is hitting for a .269 BA, .347 OBP and .529 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 17 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.96 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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