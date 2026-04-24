Junior Caminero And Rays Play Twins On April 24

Caminero is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .479 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Taj Bradley (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.63 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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