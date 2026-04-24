Junior Caminero And Rays Play Twins On April 24
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .260 BA, .345 OBP and .479 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Taj Bradley (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.63 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.