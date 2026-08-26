Junior Caminero And Rays Face Tigers On Aug. 26

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .365 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 81 runs. In 575 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (8th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (7-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 1.60 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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