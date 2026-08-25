Junior Caminero And Rays Play Tigers On Aug. 25

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .364 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 571 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (7th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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