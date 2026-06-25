Junior Caminero And Rays Face Royals On June 25

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .374 OBP and .486 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 46 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.