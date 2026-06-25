FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Royals On June 25

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .374 OBP and .486 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 46 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News