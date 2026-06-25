Junior Caminero And Rays Face Royals On June 25
Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .374 OBP and .486 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 46 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Royals.
The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.