Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 23

Caminero is hitting for a .276 BA, .369 OBP and .477 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 44 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.