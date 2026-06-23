Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 23
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .276 BA, .369 OBP and .477 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 44 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.
The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.