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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 22

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .373 OBP and .484 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 44 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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