Junior Caminero And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 4

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .373 OBP and .557 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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