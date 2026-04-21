Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Reds On April 21

Caminero is hitting for a .250 BA, .337 OBP and .455 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 12 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (1-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.42 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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