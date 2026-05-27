Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On May 27

Caminero is hitting for a .266 BA, .358 OBP and .487 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 32 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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