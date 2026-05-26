Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Orioles On May 26

Caminero is hitting for a .265 BA, .356 OBP and .490 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 32 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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