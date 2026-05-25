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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On May 25

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Caminero has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .268 BA, .361 OBP and .500 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 32 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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