Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On May 25

Caminero is hitting for a .268 BA, .361 OBP and .500 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 32 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.