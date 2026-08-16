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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 16

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Caminero has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .544 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (7-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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