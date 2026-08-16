Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 16

Caminero is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .544 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (7-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.

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