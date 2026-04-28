FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Guardians On April 28

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 17 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News