Junior Caminero And Rays Play Guardians On April 28

Caminero is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 17 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.