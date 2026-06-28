Junior Caminero And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 28

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .533 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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