Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Diamondbacks On June 27
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .379 OBP and .527 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will look to Jose Cabrera (0-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.