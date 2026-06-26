Junior Caminero And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 26

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .519 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He mashed three homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Zac Gallen (3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

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