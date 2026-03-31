FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Brewers On March 31

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero had a .264 BA, .311 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 93 runs. In 653 plate appearances, he hit 45 home runs (6th in MLB) and drove in 110 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News