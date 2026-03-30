Junior Caminero And Rays Play Brewers On March 30

Caminero had a .264 BA, .311 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 93 runs. In 653 plate appearances, he hit 45 home runs (6th in MLB) and drove in 110 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Harrison makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.