Junior Caminero And Rays Face Blue Jays On Aug. 20

Caminero is hitting for a .274 BA, .363 OBP and .536 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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