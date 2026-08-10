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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +176 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .370 OBP and .546 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (5-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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