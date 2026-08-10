Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 10

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .370 OBP and .546 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (5-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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