Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On May 31

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .368 OBP and .498 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 33 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.99 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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