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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On May 31

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .368 OBP and .498 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 33 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.99 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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