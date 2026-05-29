Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Angels On May 29

Caminero is hitting for a .262 BA, .353 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 32 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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