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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Twins On April 23

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .353 BA, .421 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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