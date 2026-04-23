Juan Soto And Mets Play Twins On April 23

Soto is hitting for a .353 BA, .421 OBP and .500 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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