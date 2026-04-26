Juan Soto And Mets Face Rockies On April 26

Soto is hitting for a .317 BA, .404 OBP and .439 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Jose Quintana (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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