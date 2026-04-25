Juan Soto And Mets Take On Rockies On April 25

Soto is hitting for a .317 BA, .404 OBP and .439 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with four strikeouts.

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