Juan Soto And Mets Take On Rockies On April 25
Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .317 BA, .404 OBP and .439 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored three runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jose Quintana (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with four strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.