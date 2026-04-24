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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Face Rockies On April 24

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .324 BA, .419 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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