Juan Soto And Mets Face Rockies On April 24

Soto is hitting for a .324 BA, .419 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.