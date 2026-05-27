Juan Soto And Mets Face Reds On May 27

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .387 OBP and .571 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .958 and he has scored 23 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 23 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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