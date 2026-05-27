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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Face Reds On May 27

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .293 BA, .387 OBP and .571 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .958 and he has scored 23 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 23 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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