Juan Soto And Mets Play Reds On May 26

Soto is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .559 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored 22 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (6-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.