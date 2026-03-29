Juan Soto And Mets Face Pirates On March 29

Soto had a .263 BA, .396 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .921, which ranked 6th in MLB, and he scored 120 runs. In 715 plate appearances, he hit 43 home runs (7th in MLB) and drove in 105 runs (10th in MLB). Soto recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

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