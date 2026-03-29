Juan Soto And Mets Face Pirates On March 29
Juan Soto and the New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Soto has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Soto had a .263 BA, .396 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .921, which ranked 6th in MLB, and he scored 120 runs. In 715 plate appearances, he hit 43 home runs (7th in MLB) and drove in 105 runs (10th in MLB). Soto recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.
Carmen Mlodzinski starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.