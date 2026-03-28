Juan Soto And Mets Take On Pirates On March 28
Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Soto had a .263 BA, .396 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .921, which ranked 6th in MLB, and he scored 120 runs. In 715 plate appearances, he hit 43 home runs (7th in MLB) and drove in 105 runs (10th in MLB). Soto recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Mitch Keller will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.