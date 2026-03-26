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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Face Pirates On March 26

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Soto had a .263 BA, .396 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .921, which ranked 6th in MLB, and he scored 120 runs. In 715 plate appearances, he hit 43 home runs (7th in MLB) and drove in 105 runs (10th in MLB). Soto recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts.

Paul Skenes gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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