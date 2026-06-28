Juan Soto And Mets Play Phillies On June 28

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .399 OBP and .567 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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