Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 26

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .399 OBP and .567 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler (7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.